Obituary for Raymond G. Schalow

Raymond Glenn Schalow was born on December 14, 1936, and passed away peacefully, though unexpectedly on March 26, 2022.
He graduated from Patrick Henry High School in 1954, enlisting in the US Army at 17 where he served in Italy during the Korean War. His professional career included ownership of a tire company, executive director of the AK State Medical Association, manager of a Vax-D spine clinic, but he started his career journey with Apeco Corp. in Minneapolis.
Ray met Judy (Olson) Schalow in 1971 and would have celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary on August 24, 2022. They shared a deep love and commitment to each other and their children, Paul, Kari, Bobbie Jo and granddaughters, Julia, Ashley and Nicole. They moved back to MN from AK in 2001 to be nearby during the girls' formative years.
He was a mentor and friend to many young people, serving as a coach to young men in Tacoma, WA, walking alongside college students on a 6-week venture around the world and encouraging them to be the 'best' they could be. His deep baritone voice echoes through the years as a member of many choirs in WA, AK, MN and FL. He was a member of "Brothers' Indeed", a gospel quartet in AK for years.
Ray was also a writer! His gift of communication will be missed in the newsletters that rolled off his computer to Rotarians and homeowners' associations. He also created many reunion memory books that not only shared the latest news but also built countless friendships.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Bernice; his sister, Sandra, and brother-in law, Dennis Wichman; plus two nephews, Doug Wichman and Brock Olson.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Paul; daughters, Kari (Kirk) Lundeen, Bobbie Jo Schalow; granddaughters, Julia, Ashley, Nicole; his brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law, Marshall and Vicki Olson, Cheryl and Rick Molenaar, Dan and Denese Sollom and many nieces and nephews and many-valued friends. He will be missed greatly.
His service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3 at the Ft. Snelling Memorial Chapel (1 Tower Ave., Mpls.) with burial to follow at 1:30 p.m. at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chaska Rotary for the Strive program at Chaska High School which comes alongside seniors who are striving to find a career, but more importantly their passion to serve others in life.
In closing, Ray would say, "Do me a favor, will you? Have a great day!"