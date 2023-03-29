Obituary for Raymond L. Callaway Jr.

Longtime Anchorage, AK resident Raymond (Ray) Leonard Callaway Jr., 75, died March 16, 2023, at Providence Medical Center. A celebration of his life will be held this summer at Northland Lodge on Lake Winnibigoshish on Friday, June 9.
Ray was born in Hollywood, CA to Shirley and Raymond Callaway Sr., joining big sister Kathy. The family relocated home to Minnesota a few years later, first to Minneapolis and then to Prior Lake, where they added brother Roy and sister Leslie. Ray graduated from Prior Lake High School and attended Mankato State University, where he became a member of the TKE fraternity, making lifelong friends. Upon graduation Ray pursued a career in teaching, transitioning into sales and later into financial services, where he worked for many years. Ray retired in 2013 selling his business to his son Ryan who still owns and operates it today.
Ray was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing in both Alaska and Minnesota, his second home, where he owned the cabin he loved on Lake Winnibigoshish. This special place has been the site of the annual "Duck Camp" hunting event for nearly 50 years with many of his closest friends.
Ray married Lynda Ann Weiler in 1974. The couple bought Northland Lodge several years later, where they worked and played hard, making great friends along the way. During this time the couple welcomed two children, Carrie and Ryan.
The family moved to Grand Rapids, and then to Lakeville, until he got the Go North bug and moved the family to Alaska in 1990, pursuing a financial services career. Ray loved all the state had to offer except the long dark winters, and used to say, The way to love Alaskan winters is to put your toes in the sand once a year! They always managed a sunny, Maui family vacation in the winter until Lynda was tragically lost to breast cancer in 2004. These later years he enjoyed annual trips to Hawaii along with his children, his friends and their families. Ray especially enjoyed being with his several grandchildren, of whom he was very proud. Ray leaves behind so many people who loved him and enjoyed his friendship. He will be deeply missed.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Shirley(Wedlock) Callaway, and wife Lynda (Weiler) Callaway.
He is survived by his children, Carrie (Alan) Callaway Cardy, Ryan (Lindsey) Callaway; siblings, Kathy Callaway, Roy (Diane 'Dolly') Callaway and Leslie (Ray) Hobson, as well as several grandchildren, including Mya, Cady, Ayla, Laney and Dominic, and many beloved extended friends and family.
Condolences may be sent to: The Callaway Family, 3421 Andree Dr. #A, Anchorage, AK 99517-2336.