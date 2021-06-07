Obituary for Raymond R. Notermann

Raymond Roman Notermann, age 78, of Chaska, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 11 a.m. at St. Victoria Catholic Church, 8228 Victoria Drive, Victoria, Father Robert White will preside. The visitation is on Tuesday, June 8, 4 to 7 p.m. also at St. Victoria Catholic Church. The inurnment will be at St. Victoria Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.
Ray was born June 20, 1942 in Minneapolis, to Raymond and Lorraine (Welter) Notermann, one of nine children. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Victoria Catholic Church and graduated from Chaska High School in 1960. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. On November 7, 1981 he married Lisa Schmieg at St. Victoria Catholic Church, Victoria. They had five children. He and Lisa were 20 year residents of Chanhassen and for the past 21 years have resided in Chaska. Ray was longtime co-owner with his brothers of Lake Region Waterskis in Victoria until the early 1980s. He did carpentry work in the local area for many years, including helping with the Chanhassen Dinner Theater. He worked for 24 years in lawn maintenance at Eden Prairie Schools from 1987 until his retirement in 2011. He was an active member of the Victoria Lions and was a 9 year member of the Victoria Volunteer Fire Department. He loved sports and especially attending his childrens events. He played softball and hockey and also modified fast pitch until later in his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Dallas, Dorlene (Sylvester) Schmieg and Murial Trute, sister-in-law, Jean (Allen) Schmieg, brother-in-law, Terry Schwartz.
Survivors include his loving wife, Lisa; children, Jake of Chaska, Dan (Hannah) of Independence, Elizabeth of Chaska, Mike (Cyndi) of Chaska, David (Sam Doehlert) of Eden Prairie; grandchildren, Edmund, Ayla and Ida; siblings, Walter (Laurie) of Excelsior, Marcia (Jim) Rasmussen of Cedar, Joyce (Roger) Geis of Ohio, Margie Wedel of Maple Grove, Linnea Notermann (Phil Volby) of Shorewood, Karen Notermann of Victoria; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Steve (Kathy) Schmieg, Dave (Irene) Schmieg, Sue (Doug) Hines, Bill (Kathryn) Schmieg, Brenda (Jeff) Williams, Theresa Schwartz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.