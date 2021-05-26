Obituary for Raymond W. Taylor

Raymond William Taylor, age 80, of Shakopee, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021, at the memory care unit at All Saints Senior Living in Shakopee.
Ray was born in Mason City, IA, on April 17, 1941, the son of Lynn and Helen (Evans) Taylor. He married Susan Wiggen on October 9, 1971, in Shakopee.
Ray enjoyed reading, doing yard work, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his loving wife, Susan; son, Jason (Gina) Taylor; granddaughters, Anna and Lauren Taylor; sister, Corinne Taylor; brother-in-law, Stephen (Susie) Wiggen; sister-in-law, Sharon Taylor; nieces and nephews, and many great friends.
Ray was preceded in death by his father, Lynn Taylor; mother, Helen Taylor Sibert; brothers, Kent and Garry Taylor; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Fred and Louise Wiggen.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 1, from 9 to 10:15 a.m., followed by Memorial Service at 10:30 a.m., all at First Presbyterian Church, 909 Marschall Road, Shakopee. Livestreaming of the service will be available on the McNearney-Schmidt Facebook page. Masks and social distancing will be required in the church. Interment Valley Cemetery, Shakopee. Memorials preferred to Alzheimer's Association or Salvation Army.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at