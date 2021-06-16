Obituary for Rebecca L. Huntsberry

Rebecca L. Huntsberry, age 49, passed away tragically on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.
Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
Rebecca is survived by her mother, Linda Huntsberry; sisters, Tina Kahn (Steve), Melissa Kahn (Paul), Kim Unruh (Dustin), Brigitte Otteson (Kirk); her brother Charles Huntsberry (Jody); nephews, Jeremy, Brandon, Tyler and Zach; nieces Macy, Ava and Alexis.
Rebecca is preceded in death by her father, Charles Huntsberry.
She is Greatly missed and will remain forever in our Hearts.