Obituary for Reed V. Kappes

Reed Vincent Kappes, age 26, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Burnsville on June 22, 2023.
Reed always wanted to live his life to the fullest. Unfortunately his drug addiction eventually took his life here on earth.
He will be greatly missed by his parents, Jane and Tom of Prior Lake; his sister, Elsa (boyfriend Chema) of Crystal; niece, Fern; nephew, Sage; grandparents, Barb and Chet of Richfield and many other relatives and friends that Reeds big heart and personality touched.
Reeds ashes will be scattered up north in Leech Lake where he enjoyed fishing anytime he went up with his family.