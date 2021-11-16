Obituary for Rev. Robert H. Krueger

Rev. Robert “Bob” Henry Krueger, age 76, of Jordan, entered eternal life on Saturday, November 13, 2021.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 18 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. and on Friday, November 19 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m., all at Immanuel Lutheran of Fish Lake, 20200 Fairlawn Avenue, Prior Lake. Reverend Dr. Brent Parrish will preside. Pallbearers are Jack Krueger, Joseph Krueger, Cameron Krueger, Hudson Krueger, Timothy Krueger, Luke Krueger, and Anna Krueger. Pastor Bob will be laid to rest at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
On April 17, 1945 in Minneapolis, parents Herman and Helma (Elling) Krueger celebrated the birth of their first son, Robert Henry Krueger. Along with his two younger brothers, Robert was raised on the family farm outside Jordan. In his youth, he enjoyed participating in 4-H and attended school in Prior Lake and at Immanuel Lutheran Christian Day School.
Knowing the benefits of a Christian education, Robert furthered his studies at Concordia Academy and junior college at Concordia College in St. Paul. He later attended Concordia Senior College in Fort Wayne, IN.
After a vicarage in Junction City, KS, and completing training at Concordia Theological Seminary in Springfield, IL, Pastor Bob was ordained at Immanuel Lutheran of Fish Lake in 1971. He served communities in Kakabeka Falls, Ontario, Fairhaven, MN, Kimball, MN, and for 30 years at Bethlehem Lutheran Church on the east side of St. Paul.
In 1966, Bob met Linda Pieper while she was waiting tables at a wedding. They were married December 27, 1968 at Immanuel Lutheran of Fish Lake and were blessed with 46 years together until Linda’s passing in 2015. Bob was a proud husband, father, and grandfather. He especially enjoyed when the grandchildren would join him in the garden. In his free time, Pastor Bob enjoyed playing cards, gardening, and giving hayrides.
Pastor Bob loved his Lord, his family, his congregations, and his gardens. He truly had a servant’s heart. Pastor Bob worked tirelessly to share the Gospel and support Christian education at East St. Paul Lutheran, Concordia Academy in Roseville and Concordia University in St. Paul. His favorite parts of ministry were giving children’s sermons and visiting the shut-ins. He would faithfully offer the elderly the Lord’s Supper, prayer, and bounty from the garden. In retirement, he went back to his home congregation of Immanuel Lutheran of Fish Lake to serve as a visitation pastor. Pastor Bob cherished visiting the shut-ins who were influential in his life as a child.
Robert’s life was enriched when he was introduced to Katherine Klemp. They were married on May 18, 2019 at Concordia University chapel.
A thoughtful and generous man, Pastor Bob is remembered by his sons, Dr. Rob (Rachel) Krueger and their children, Jack, Anna, and Abby, Scott (Danielle) Krueger and their children, Jazmine, Joseph, and Davina, Jon (Michelle) Krueger and their children, Cameron and Hudson; brothers, Paul (Rose) Krueger and Mark (Ginger) Krueger; wife, Katherine Klemp Krueger; eight step-children and their spouses, 27 step-grandchildren, and two step great-grandchildren; many other loving relatives and friends.
Bob is reunited in Heaven with his wife, Linda (Pieper) Krueger; parents, Herman and Helma; brother, Verlie.
The family of Pastor Bob extends their deepest appreciation to Allina Hospice and Pat & Amanda Schultz for their loving care.
Memorials can be directed to Concordia University-St. Paul, Concordia Academy, or your local congregation.
