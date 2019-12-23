Obituary for Rev. Wilmer VerMeer

Rev. Wilmer VerMeer of Savage went to his Heavenly home on December 15, 2019, at the age of 85.
Wilmer was born in Rock Rapids, Iowa, to Barney and Marie (Wolf) VerMeer. He attended Northwestern College in Orange City, IA, Central College in Pella, IA, as well as Western Theological Seminary in Holland, MI, graduating in 1959 with a Master of Divinity degree.
He married Joyce Schuiteman on June 15, 1956 in Sioux Center, IA. Together they served churches in Davis, SD (59-62), Roseland, MN (62-69), Hollandale, MN (69-76), Brandon, WI (76-86), Morrison, IL (86-94) and Colton, SD (94-2000). They retired to Savage in 2000.
He is survived by wife Joyce; three sons, Barry (Linda) of Greenville, WI, Kevin (Teresa) of Savage and Lincoln (Gwen) of St. Louis, MO; six grandchildren, Billy, Logan, Sam (Cara), Hannah, Abby, and Mikayla; and one great-grandson, Elliot. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Wilmer was also a substitute teacher in both Colton and Prior Lake. Wilmer was a regular attendee at any and all events of his grandchildren, especially Burnsville Blaze and Cobra baseball games, soccer, lacrosse, swimming, water polo, and piano and dance recitals.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Church in Eden Prairie on Saturday, January 4 at 1 p.m., with visitation one hour prior. Memorials or donations can be sent to Bibles For India (www.biblesforindia.net)