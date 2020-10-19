Obituary for Reverend Peter Wittman

Reverend Peter Wittman, age 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15 in Eden Prairie.
Fr. Peter was born in Richfield to Ralph and Marcella (née Hanson) Wittman.
He is survived by brothers, John (Claire), Mark (Patricia); sister, Therese Nielsen; nieces and nephews, Chris, Tom, Nicholas, Matt, Libby, Tessa, Sarah; and many beloved grand-nieces, nephews and cousins including Judy, John and Carol.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Jim and sister-in-law, Sue; niece, Kaili.
Fr. Peter loved life and all the people he came to know. His energy and optimism propelled endless activities and projects from his early days of coaching Little League to his devotion to his parishioners. He was especially proud of his work with building and growing the Catholic schools.
Through the years Fr. Peter was associated with many churches: Most Holy Redeemer-Montgomery, St. Michael-St. Paul, St. Mark-Shakopee, St. John the Baptist-Savage, St. Joseph-West St. Paul, St. Mary & St. Mary of the Purification & Sts. Joachim and Anne-Shakopee. Fr. Peter felt honored in 2006 to be admitted as a Knight of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem.
Visitation is at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th St., Savage, Thursday, October 22, from 2 to 8 p.m. and Friday, October 23, from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 11 a.m. Presiding will be Archbishop Bernard Hebda.
*Attendance for Mass was limited. Please visit Father Peter’s obituary page to sign up.* The Mass was livestreamed on the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page: A recording after the service can be found on the "Tribute Wall".
Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. If you wish to remember Fr. Peter please donate to any Catholic School.
Special thanks to the staff at Waters & Fairview for their attentive care of Fr. Peter. A very special thank you to Peter’s guardian angel on earth – Deb Meyers.
“Go Twins!”
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at