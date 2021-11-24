Obituary for Reverend Walter G. Johnson

Reverend Walter G. Johnson, age 98, of Shakopee, passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.
Walter was born in Mount Sterling, WI, on July 7, 1923, the son of Thomas and Clara (Quamme) Johnson. He met Marilyn (Pries) Johnson in college. On September 4, 1949, they were married in Chicago, IL.
Pastor Johnson was blessed to serve congregations in South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota. He was the pastor of St. John’s Lutheran Church from 1967-1983, and Faith Lutheran Church from 1983 until his retirement in 1990. After retirement, he served as an interim pastor at several churches around the country. He was a pastor for nearly 70 years, serving the Lord faithfully throughout his life. He loved ministering to his congregations and especially enjoyed working with church youth, leading Bible camps and youth group trips, often happily filling the role as the trip bus driver.
Walter was proud of his Norwegian heritage. He enjoyed fishing and camping, and was a certified water safety instructor. In his retirement years, he and Marilyn hosted numerous tours to Europe and the Holy Land. He was eternally optimistic and optimistic about his eternity. He always looked for the good in people. Those who knew him were blessed by the hope and encouragement he shared with them.
Reverend Johnson is survived by his wife, Marilyn; four sons, Mark (Cindy), Gregory, Reverend David (Vicki), and Stephen (Julie); 17 grandchildren; ten great-grandchilden.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert; sister, Clarice Schaller, daughter-in-law, Becky Johnson.
Visitation Saturday, November 27 from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m., all held at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 2488 Vierling Drive East, Shakopee. Interment at 2 p.m., at Lands Lutheran Church Cemetery, Zumbrota. The service will also be live-streamed. For a link to the service, please visit the McNearney-Schmidt website.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Wilderness Fellowship or The Orality Institute. Condolences may be shared at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.