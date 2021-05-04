Obituary for Rhonda K. Zweber

Rhonda K. (Kaiser) Zweber, age 55, of Prior Lake, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Methodist Hospital, in St. Louis Park. She passed peacefully surrounded by her family.
All services honoring Rhonda will be at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Avenue SE, Prior Lake. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 6, 3 to 7 p.m., with the Divine Mercy Chaplet at 3 p.m. and the rosary at 7 p.m. Another visitation will be on Friday, May 7, from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Father Tom Walker will preside. Pallbearers will be her brothers and brothers-in-law. She will be laid to rest at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery.
Gracing this world on May 6, 1965, in New Prague, Rhonda Kay was born to Clarence Clancy and Audrey (Luce) Kaiser. Growing up on Fish Lake, she has many fond memories with siblings Rita, Renee, Randy, Linda, Lisa, Rory, and Robin. Rhonda attended school in Jordan. She enjoyed participating in band and excelled at softball. Rhonda graduated from Jordan High School in 1983 and accepted a softball scholarship to Florida Southern College. She once again shined brightly as a pitcher, even throwing a perfect game. Rhonda graduated with a Physical Education Teaching degree. She accepted a position teaching and coaching softball at Mulberry High School in Lakeland, FL.
Unbeknown to Rhonda, she would meet the love of her life at her brother Rorys wedding to his wife, Jane. A young man, Valentine Val Zweber found his Cinderella on April 13, 1991. On June 18, 1993, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Rhonda and Val were united in Holy Matrimony. The newlyweds settled down in Prior Lake and were blessed with three amazing daughters- Ashley, Hailey, and Sally. For several years, Rhonda taught gym classes at Five Hawks Elementary. But she soon focused on her main role of being a wife and devoted mother to her girls. Rhonda loved spending time with her family and enjoyed celebrating special moments with homemade gifts. She always found ways to make those around her feel loved. In 2018, Rhonda became a grandma. She found so much joy watching her grandchildren Lucy, Oliver, and Clare grow and getting to snuggle and kiss them any chance she got!
Rhonda was always active. She enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable gardens, sewing, and other crafts. She was eager to use her gift of creativity to serve others. Over the past several years, Rhonda had been a part of Women In the New Evangelization (WINE). She thrived in her role of being in charge of the decorations for various events as she was able to combine her amazing eye for visual presentation, creativity, and her incredible ability to find hidden gems at local Goodwill stores!
After being diagnosed with cancer in 2007, Rhonda put her full trust in the Lord as she carried her cross with grace. She had a great devotion to our Blessed Mother and became an amazing inspiration to others and a source of hope, especially for those on their own cancer journeys. Rhonda co-founded Pink Prayer Warriors. Through this ministry, she supported hundreds of men and women with cancer. Rhonda prayed the Divine Mercy Chaplet and rosary daily. She spoke about her faith and her cancer journey publicly. Rhonda published two books Mommys Hats (2008) and Reading Between the Signs (2018).
Rhonda lived a joyful and meaningful life. Her purpose was to serve others with kindness, generosity, and love. Rhonda was radiant, faithful, and a devoted servant. She will be forever missed and loved by husband, Val; children, Ashley (Danny) DeMarais, Hailey (Alex) Linneman, and Sally Zweber; grandchildren, Lucy DeMarais, Oliver Linneman, Clare DeMarais; father, Clancy Kaiser; siblings, Renee (Larry Muelken) Kaiser-Muelken, Randy (Faith) Kaiser, Linda (John) Traxler, Lisa (Mike) Fix, Rory (Jane) Kaiser, Robin (Phil) Nawrocki; father-in-law, Val Zweber Sr; and other relatives and friends. Preceding
Rhonda in death is her mother, Audrey; sister, Rita Ziehlsdorff; and mother-in-law, Loretta Zweber.
