Obituary for Richard A. Anderson

Richard Allen Anderson, age 81, of Chanhassen, slipped away peacefully on March 27, 2021.
A loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, he will be sincerely missed and tenderly remembered. Born December 22, 1939 to Otto and Bertha Anderson, Richard was a third generation Minneapolitan, a Minneapolis South High graduate and a 1961 alumnus of Macalester College.
Acting under his stage name Richard Anson, he was a staple of the Twin Cities theatre scene, a gifted comedic actor with roles at the Guthrie, Theatre in the Round, and Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. When not on stage, Richard kept busy with print ads, industrial training films, and television work. After retiring from acting, Richard embarked upon a second career as a substitute teacher for ISD 112. Kids in their classrooms would be known to cheer when they heard that Mr. Anderson would be their sub, and he loved that they greeted him at school events for years afterward. He also sang with the Chaska Community Choir and wrote detailed and entertaining program notes for their concerts.
He was a voracious reader, a crossword puzzle aficionado (often with his puzzle buddy, Virgil Peterson), a prolific gardener, and a forager of wild plants and mushrooms. He was well known for delighting guests with fresh salads decorated with edible violet, day lily, and nasturtium blossoms. Richard was also a talented artist who created paintings, drawings, and sculptures, using his creativity for his children’s birthday decorations and Halloween costumes. He was a caring pet owner, rescuing many cats from nearby woods, giving them a nourishing meal, a warm home, and his own lap on which to snuggle. Much adored canine companions were also a welcome addition to the furry branch of the family.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda; daughter, Lauren (Jimmy Randolph); son, Noah (Taryn Mortimer); grandchildren, Brooks, Theo, and Isla Randolph; sister, Joan Martin; sister-in-law, Diane Anderson, also nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, O. Leonard Anderson, Jr.
A celebration of Richard’s life will be held this summer, when we can gather together to remember him. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Minnesota Public Radio or Carver Scott Humane Society, organizations Richard cared very deeply about.