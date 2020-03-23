Obituary for Richard A. Donnay

Richard A. Donnay, age 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Richard was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, community volunteer, and friend. A long-time resident of Chanhassen, he was born January 4, 1941 in Dundas, MN. Richard was the son and first born of Donald and Mabel Donnay. He was a graduate of St. Boniface School in Cold Spring, MN. In his youth, he was an ambitious student and a talented poet. He received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Saint John’s University where he attended as a seminarian. He went on to take his Master of Arts Degree in Counseling from St. Cloud State University.
Richard was an active member of the community, the Family of Christ Lutheran Church in Chanhassen, and the Minnesota Democratic Farm Labor party. As a younger man, Richard served in the Minnesota National Guard, and he had a long impactful career as a corrections officer and counselor. He was a tireless advocate for those most in need in his community. He will be remembered for his care and concern for all people. He vigorously maintained his community work in his later years until his health failed him in January of this year; and even then, he continued to take a sincere interest in the many people who visited and cared for him in his last days.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents.
He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of fifty-two years, Patricia; sons, David (Jill Hooper), Brian; daughters, Dana (Dan Arlig), Ann (Stephen Harris); grandchildren, Benedict Donnay, Mia Donnay, Leif Harris, Finn Harris; siblings, Linda (Jack) Stouten, Virginia Hill, Steve (Bonnie), William, Thomas (Teresa), Laurie, Bonita (Bill Cagley), Rhonda (Paul Rice) Donnay-Rice, and Patrick (Lori Forshee-Donnay); many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A visitation was held for family at 10:00 a.m. on March 20, at Huber Funeral Home. In lieu of a formal service, please join us in a moment of reflection at 3:00 p.m. this Sunday.
With no formal service at this time in lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a charitable donation in your local community in Richard's memory.
Huber Funeral & Cremation Services Eden Prairie Chapel 952-949-4970