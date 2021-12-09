Obituary for Richard “Ace” Goodspeed

Richard “Ace” Goodspeed, age 86, of Maple Plain, MN passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Haven Homes in Maple Plain.
He was born on October 2, 1935 in Hibbing, MN the son of Alvin and Hildur (Peterson) Goodspeed. Ace worked in law enforcement for 40 years, as a Scott County Deputy Sheriff, Police Officer in Burnsville and a 911 Dispatcher before retiring in 2000. He is also a veteran of the United States Army. Ace loved spending time at his lake home in Longville, MN fishing and boating. He also enjoyed reading.
He is survived by his daughter, Amy (Jay) Baker; step-children, Dawn (Randy) Ganske and Daniel Schulz; grandchildren, Matthew, Jake and Kayley Baker, Joe (Bailey) and Jenna Ganske and Trevor Schulz; great-grandchildren, Jack and Grace Ganske; sisters, Margaret Born and Jean (Richard) Tessmer.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine; son, Thomas Goodspeed;brother, Bob Goodspeed; brother-in-law, Terry Born.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 14 from 3 to 4 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave., E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Military Honors will be provided by the Shakopee Veterans Honor Guard. Interment Valley Cemetery, Shakopee.
