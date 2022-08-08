Obituary for Richard B. Pearson

Richard Bryan Pearson (Rick), age 65, of Chaska and formerly International Falls, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.
Rick was born on May 7, 1957 in International Falls to Marvin and Marylou (Miljonovich) Pearson. In 1975, he graduated from International Falls High School where he lettered in track and field. He went on to become a 1979 graduate of Bemidji State University with a teaching degree in physical education. During his years at BSU, Rick ran on record-setting relay teams with his brother, Scott.
During summers throughout high school and college, Rick worked at Boise Cascade in International Falls, Ruttgers Resort in Bemidji, and as a drivers training instructor. He spent the majority of his professional career working as a sales representative for various companies.
Rick will be remembered for his kind, gentle spirit, and as one who enjoyed the great outdoors deer hunting on the Haney Road and on Hwy 65 near Little Fork. He also loved bass fishing on Bass Lake near Bemidji and lake trout fishing on The Manitou in Canada. He enjoyed listening to country music; watching the news; attending races at Canterbury Park; caring for his adopted dog, Jake; and spending time with his family and friends.
Rick is survived by his brother R. Scott (Kate) Pearson of Bemidji; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Marvin (2019) and Marylou (2021).
A memorial service will be held at Green-Larsen Mortuary of International Falls on Thursday, August 11. Visitation will start at 9:30 a.m. with a service to follow at 10:30. Pastor Paul Erdal of First Lutheran Church will officiate. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Chisholm, MN that same day. A gathering to celebrate Ricks life will be held in Chaska at a later date.
Ricks brother, Scott, and sister-in-law, Kate, would like to thank all of Ricks friends, neighbors, health-care providers, the Chaska Police Department, and the team of nurses and doctors at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis who provided Rick with comfort, care, and support during his illness.
Ricks care has been entrusted to Green-Larsen Mortuary of International Falls.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com