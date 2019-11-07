Obituary for Richard Brooke

Richard "Dick" Brooke, age 86, of Shakopee, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at The Lutheran Home in Belle Plaine.
Dick was born on April 28, 1933 in Spring Valley, WI the son of Arthur and Marie (Ray) Brooke. He is a veteran of the United States Army. Dick retired after 30 years of being a teacher in Hudson, WI where he specialized in 9th grade math.
Dick enjoyed hunting birds and deer and going fishing, especially for trout in the stream with his twin brother, Bob. He also liked to play golf and spend time in his backyard feeding the animals. Getting together with friends to enjoy a cup of coffee were times that he cherished, along with playing cards and going out dancing.
Dick is survived by his significant other, Betty Nelson-Matton; daughter, Jeannie Bickell; Betty’s daughters and step-sons, Tammy (Jeffery) Mesenbrink, Tanya (Shawn) Brandt and their daughter, Hope Brandt, Dave Matton, Dan (Melinda) Matton and their son, Joe; grandchildren, Alexandra Bickell, Jetti-Colette Nasrallah and Ariana Bickell; great-grandchildren, Aldan, Zane, Cody, Leith and Adrian Bickell; sisters, Ida Hughes and Gloria Duffy; sisters-in-law, Margie and Dianne Brooke.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Marie; two sisters, Eunice Dahms and Adeline Langer; five brothers, Walter, Colburn, John, Byron, twin brother Robert, and Dale Brooke.
Visitation Saturday, November 16 from 12 to 1 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Secondhand Hounds.
