Obituary for Richard C. Erickson

Richard C. Erickson “Dick,” age 90, of Shakopee, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
Dick was born in Valders, WI, on November 27, 1931, to father Raymond Erickson and mother Frances (McNamara) Erickson.
His work ethic and desire to take care of his family and community were driven by his years of service in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 2 in Shakopee. Dick was a lifetime member of the Shakopee Lions Club, serving over 50 years, and he also served on the Shakopee Parks and Recreation Board. Dick was also a long-time high school and college basketball and football official.
Dick is survived by his daughters, Jan (Bob) Jirik, Jill (Richard) Buresh, Jane (Mitch) Linder; son, Tom (Catherine) Erickson; ten grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren; sister Louise (Paul) Blashka; sister-in-law Alice (Doug) Brennan.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife Patricia; parents Raymond and Frances; and brother Gerald.
Visitation Sunday, September 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Visitation also Monday, September 19, from 10 to 11 a.m., at The Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne, in the Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood St. S., Shakopee, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment will be held later at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to Shakopee Area Catholic Schools (SACS).
