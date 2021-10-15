Obituary for Richard D. Erbes

Richard (Dick) Dean Erbes, was born the day after Pearl Harbor, December 8, 1941 in Tracy, MN. The family moved many times, settling in Minneapolis in 1951. Dick enlisted in the Air Force after graduating from South in 1959. While at South he was student council president, sang in choir and was the lead in Brigadoon and working at Red Owl.
Home on leave, his sister, Dianne and brother-in-law, Gene asked him to drive for a Luther League hayride. Dick connected with the love of his life, Kaye. They were married one month after his discharge, November 2, 1963. The following year he attended Dunwoody for two years beginning a electrical career with IBEW-292. He was a resident of Prior Lake for 49 years.
Dick was a recreational pilot, excellent water skier, boater, snowmobiler, hunter, fisherman, singer and recent profession, school bus driver! He loved taking kids to their sport events and field trips!
The family expresses their appreciation to the Hospice group that cared for Dick at home, Drs Lerner and Navarette and staff! Thank you!
Dick is preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Jean; in-laws, Wayne and Rose; aunt Carol, uncle Vern; grandniece, Toni; brother-in-law Bill and godchild, Micheal and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents and friends.
Remembered and missed by wife, Kaye; daughter, Christine (James); son, Scott; grandchildren, Ian, Sean, Caitlin, Scarlett, Amber and Nicholas; sisters, Dianne (Gene), Con (Ron), Pat (Steve), Lucinda; brother, Bill (Kathy) and special band of brothers, Phil, Al, Jack and Jim, plus many nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and wonderful friends!
Celebration for Dick at Holy Trinity Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on October 30, reception following at the Prior Lake VFW!