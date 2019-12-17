Obituary for Richard D. Fraley

Richard "Ricky" Daniel Fraley, age 31, of Shakopee passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Ricky was born on April 9, 1988 in Glendale, CA. He married the love of his life, Aimee Brewer on September 1, 2018 at the Tiowakan Spiritual Center in Prior Lake.
Ricky was a jack of all trades and most recently worked with his wife tending to a garden center. He enjoyed motorcycles, going fast and old school cars. Ricky was passionate about music, listening to a wide range of genres, clothing, shoes and animals, especially dogs.
Traveling was also something Ricky enjoyed; going to California, the lake house and family vacations. He enjoyed his most recent family trip to Jamaica where he was able to swim with the dolphins and go horseback riding. Ricky had a great sense of humor and always had a good story to tell even if they were a bit exaggerated at times. He cherished his family above all and loves his wife Pretty.
Ricky was a loving husband, father, son, brother and best friend and will be missed greatly by his wife, Aimee Erin; children, Blessing J.D. Brewer, Naydian Brewer, Dominique Brewer; mother, Loralee Moose Parker; father, Marvin Brewer, sisters, Heather Fraley and Tamara Kimball; uncle, Kirk Burnett; grandmother, Barbara Burnett. Preceded by grandfather, Robert Foster Burnett, D.D.S.; uncle, Bruce Burnett.
Traditional all night wake began on Sunday, December 15 at 3 p.m. until the funeral service, Wednesday, December 18 at 2 p.m. all at the Tiowakan Spiritual Center, 14625 Prairie Grass Dr. NW, Prior Lake.
