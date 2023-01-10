Obituary for Richard D. Mason

Richard "Dick" D. Mason, age 75, of Waconia and Estero, FL, passed away on December 30, 2022, after a long battle from the effects of Agent Orange.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna; son, Daniel Mason (Deb); and daughter, Susan Solem (Mark); five grandchildren, Michael Mason, Zachary Mason, Kendra Dahl, Joshua Solem and Andrew Solem; brother, Dwain Coleman; nephews, Gaynard and Greg Brown; nieces, Rita Johnson and Jeanne Sue Brown; along with several other nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by son, Paul David Mason; parents, Chet and Sophie Mason; sister, Shirley Brown; brother, Robert Beranak; sister-in-law, Kathy Bush; brothers-in-law, David K. Neuman and Thomas D. Neuman; and nephew, James T. Brown.
Dick served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968 and served a one-year tour in Vietnam. He then entered his 36-year career with the airline industry, which he enjoyed immensely, retiring from Northwest Airlines in 2005. His career afforded the family the ability to travel, making several memorable trips. He enjoyed boating, fishing, and cards, cribbage being one of his favorites which he loved playing with his grandsons. His favorite pastimes were playing cards with his great friends at the Lodge in Chaska and Wednesday morning coffee with Parkside buddies. He was an usher for Sunday Worship, served at Vacation Bible School along with lots of babysitting in the nursery, and volunteered with Meals on Wheels in Carver County. His ability to keep people laughing with his jokes will definitely be missed.
The memorial service will be held on January 14 at Parkside Church, 9560 Paradise Lane, Waconia. Visitation begins at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m., and lunch to follow in the fellowship hall at the church. Reverend Randall S. Burg will be officiating. Richard "Dick" Mason