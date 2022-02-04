Obituary for Richard D. Ranft

Richard David "Dick" Ranft, age 69, passed away at his home in Shakopee on January 13, 2022.
Dick was a free spirit and very creative. He will be remembered as an artist, a gardener, a cook and a fisherman. Dick marched to the beat of his own drum which included his love of classic rock & roll. He won his battle against stage 4 throat cancer but ultimately lost his battle due to natural causes.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Meredith and Albert Ranft, his brother, Pete, and his sister, Cathie.
Dick is survived by siblings, Peggy Deichelbohrer (Dave), Steve, Mark (Jill), John, Mary Munoz, and Trish Potter (Al) and many nieces and nephews. Dick will be missed greatly, but his family knows he is in a better place.
Please check the McNearney Schmidt Funeral Home website for future details on a Celebration of Life, tentatively planned for the middle of May.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee,
952-445-2755. Condolences may be shared at