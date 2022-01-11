Obituary for Richard D. Relander

Richard Duane Relander, age 69, of Chaska, died on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the University of Minnesota Hospital, Minneapolis.
Memorial Service will be on Saturday, January 22, 1 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. The family will receive friends 12 to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Richard was born January 19, 1952 in Jacobson, MN, to Roy and Ina (Lehti) Relander, the younger of two children. He graduated for McGregor High School, McGregor, MN. On June 1, 1979 he married Gwen Grussendorf in Bemidji, MN. They had four children and has been a resident of Chaska since 1979. He was employed at Widmer Construction and Doboszenski Construction for over 30 years and was a member of Local #49. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting and carving fish decoys.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gwen (2009); son, Chester and brother, Chet.
Survivors include his children, Heather Relander of Chaska, Richard Jr. (Jaclyn) Relander of Aitkin, Brian Relander of Chaska; granddaughter, Brook Relander; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.