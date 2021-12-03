Obituary for Richard “Dick” Grosklags

Richard “Dick” Grosklags, age 82, of Savage, passed November 24, 2021, at Savage Senior Living at Fen Pointe.
A celebration of life will be on Sunday, December 12, at 2 p.m., with a visitation starting at 12:30 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation in Prior Lake. Family is requiring masks to be worn. A private family burial will be at Dawn Valley Cemetery, in Bloomington.
Richard Rudolph was born on March 19, 1939, in Fairfax, MN to Rudolph and Esther (Domke) Grosklags. Like any young boy, he enjoyed fishing and bird hunting. Dick mainly grew up in Fairfax, through the 11th grade, with graduating from Bloomington High School in 1957. He married Darla Dee Rogers on June 6, 1959, in Richfield, MN. They were blessed with three sons, Brett, Bart, and Jon. As a family, they enjoyed camping, going to their cabin in Orr and Lake Vermilion. Dick and Darla enjoyed wintering in the Florida Keys and taking trips to Alaska and the Panama Canal. His greatest accomplishment was becoming a grandpa and great grandpa.
For most of Dick’s career, he had two jobs. Dick was hardworking and dedicated. At first he worked various jobs and eventually took a position in Darla’s family business, United Steel Products Company, Inc. For 20 plus years, Dick supported the company as the Vice President of Purchasing. In 1998, the family sold the business, but he remained active and busy as a handy man. Dick was a simple man, had a quiet faith, enjoyed listening to old time music and wood working.
Forever loved, Dick will be missed by sons, Bart, Jon (Lori); grandchildren, Kristina (Adam) Okeson, Travis (Allyssia), Hayley (Ryan) Vukelich, Amanda, Dylan, Jason, Rachel; great granddaughters, Madeline, Louella, Darla, Isabella, Lillyann, Eveylyn, and first great grandson on the way; sister-in-law, Lorie Grosklags; other relatives and friends.
Welcoming Dick home is his beloved wife, Darla; son, Brett; parents, Rudolph and Esther Grosklags, brother LeRoy; and sister Carol (Stanley) Lauwagie.
