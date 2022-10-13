Obituary for Richard E. Parks

On Sunday, October 9, 2022, Richard E. Parks, age 78, of New Prague, died peacefully at his daughters home with his family at his side after a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease.
Richard was born on February 1, 1944 in Shawnee, OK to Leonard W. Parks and Freda Cowger. He grew up in Coyle, OK and at age 18, he joined the US Air Force, serving as an aircraft mechanic. He served three tours in Vietnam and retired as a Master Sgt. after 22 years of service to his country. Richard married his love and best friend, Cheryl George on June 26, 1971 in Derby, Kansas. He continued his career with McDonnell Douglas/Boeing and finally retired as a slot mechanic manager for Mystic Lake Casino.
Richards children and grandchildren became the center of his life. He loved nothing more than the time spent with them and was always the first to lend a hand for any need. Their war hero and role model was a man whos dedication to family created a dynasty of love. His gentle smile and kind eyes remain forever etched in their hearts.
Richard is survived by his wife, Cheryl of New Prague; children, Charlien Cook, Tammitha (Daniel) Upperman, Laura Parks, Richard Parks II, all of New Prague, Robert Parks of Kansas; grandchildren, Alysia (Jeremy) Freschette, Tabbi (Megan) Upperman, Andrew Cook, Ariel Cook, Tess Halsey-Parks, Monica Cook, Dark Dawn Parks, Destiny Parks; great-grandchild, Archer Gray; brother, Gordon (Ayse) Scott of Turkey; sisters, Johnette (Steve) Riggs of Kansas and Jackie Knipple of Tennessee. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Private family services will be held.