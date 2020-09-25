Obituary for Richard F. Balow

Richard F. Balow, age 83, of Prior Lake entered eternal life on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at All Saints Senior Living in Shakopee.
Richard was born on February 20, 1937 in Wabasha, MN the son of Irvin and Florence (Lager) Balow. He is a veteran of the United States Army. Richard married Mary Jo Cotter on July 11, 1964 at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Austin, MN. Richard had a generous spirit and kind heart and touched the lives of everyone he met.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo; children, Susan (Joe) O’Connor and Kristin (Dan) Giles; grandchildren, Ian O’Connor, Caitlin Giles, Colin O’Connor, Ryan O’Connor and Logan Giles; brothers, Eugene (Alvina) and Jim (Mary) Balow; many special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Florence; siblings, Eilene Deming and Robert Balow.
Visitation Tuesday, September 29 from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. all at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Ave. SE., Prior Lake. Live streaming of the service can be found on the St. Michael Catholic Church website: at https://www.stmichael-pl.org/. Interment St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Burnsville.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Condolences may be shared at