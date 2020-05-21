Obituary for Richard F. Smith

Tuesday, May 12, 2020, Richard (Dick) F. Smith, age 84, of Shakopee passed away peacefully with his wife of 30 years, Barbara at his bedside at St. Gertrude’s Hospice Ctr in Shakopee. Esophageal cancer complicated by aphasia had stripped his ability to share his beautiful voice in song.
Dick’s captivating smile and melodic voice, a signature part of his personalty will always be sorely missed by all who knew him. In retirement Dick shared his voice for 9 years entertaining residents at senior facilities accompanying himself at the piano performing primarily Big Band songs of the World War II era, stirring happy memories and sometimes tears for residents. In earlier years he was a featured singer with some dance bands at the Commodore and Prom ballroom in St. Paul where Dick and Barbara later met in 1986. He’d also provided background dinner music at the Prime Rib Room in the Curtis Hotel, and sang second tenor in a paid St. Paul Cathedral Choir. Music was his avocation, traveling as a manufacturing sales rep was his career.
Dick was born April 25, 1936 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Paul to Earl and Irene Smith. He attended Nativity grade school and graduated from St. Thomas Military Academy in St. Paul with the Class of 1954. After a year and a half of college he started his sales career seasoned always by 1940’s music.
Dick is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Barbara, their little dachshund pug mix, Heidi Ho; 3 daughters from his first marriage, Kathy (Terry) Lee, Terri (Chad) Sigafus, and Mary Susan (Perry) Peterson, two step children he also loved as his own, Jill Richardson and Chris Richardson; 12 grandchildren, including Jacob Dassler Richardson his step grandson; and a number of great grandchildren; his sister Mary Flesher, of Edina, MN; 2 nieces, a nephew and many other relatives and friends.
Dick was proceeded in death by his parents, Earl and Irene Smith; and brother-in-law Edward Flesher.
The family wants to thank the Methodist Park Nicollet Home Hospice team especially Donna, Jenna, Emily, LeAnn and Sarah for the compassionate care they provided for Dick during his 4 months of home hospice journey.
Due to Covid-19 a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. In addition to music Dick loved animals. Richard F. Smith Memorials can be directed to Golden Valley Animal Humane Society. Condolences can be directed to Cremation Society of MN, at the Edina location.