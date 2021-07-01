Obituary for Richard G. Blenkush, Sr.

Richard “Dick” G. Blenkush, Sr., age 85, of Shakopee, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, in Shakopee.
Dick was born on December 3, 1935, in Minneapolis, the son of Frank and Adeline (Esbolt) Blenkush. In 1962 he graduated from Gustavus-Adolphus College in St. Peter. Dick proudly served in the United States Army, and was a longtime member and employee of the Shakopee American Legion Post 2. He married Joyce Dewey on June 13, 1964, in Minneapolis. He was an elementary teacher in St. Louis Park from 1962-1993.
Dick enjoyed fishing, golfing, watching the local sports teams, horse racing and owning his own race horses. He was a strong family man who adored his grandchildren, and loved watching them play sports, dancing, and school events. He and Joyce enjoyed wintering in Florida.
Survived by wife, Joyce; sons, David (Trish) and Richard “Rick”, Jr. (Tina); grandchildren, Jordyn and Mitchell, Carlene and Eric; brother, Eugene (Joan). Preceded by parents, Frank and Adeline; and brother, Rev. Dallas Blenkush.
Visitation Thursday July 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee. Memorial Service Friday, July 9, 11 a.m., at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church, 5025 Knox Ave. S., Minneapolis. Reception to follow. Private family interment Lakewood Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Mount Olivet Lutheran Church or St. Johns Lutheran Church in Shakopee.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at