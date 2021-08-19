Obituary for Richard Gabler

Richard "Gabes" Gabler, age 56, of Prior Lake, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at his home surrounded by family and friends.
A visitation was held on Wednesday, August 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service was Thursday, August 19 at 11 a.m. with visitation one-hour prior. All services were held at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (4565 Pleasant St. SE) in Prior Lake with Rev. Diana Hunstad presided. Interment at Spring Lake Cemetery in Prior Lake.
Richard Byron Gabler Jr. was born on February 1, 1965, in St. Paul to Richard and Darlene (Scott) Gabler. Rick grew up primarily in California before moving back to Minnesota at age 16. From a young age, he was always an athlete, playing soccer, football, and baseball over the years. Following his graduation from Prior Lake High School, Rick attended Mankato State for a year before finishing his college degree at St. Cloud State University, receiving a Bachelors Degree in business, marketing, and communications. After college, Rick worked in sales and business development throughout his life for various companies. A salesman through and through, he could sell anything.
Childhood friends since the third grade, Rick always had a special relationship with Tanja Jotten. Following her fathers passing in 1990, he was sure to call and check in on her mother every Friday. One day, he decided to call Tanja instead, leading with, This is the man of your dreams. Tanja decided not to hang up on him, and their relationship blossomed. On September 11, 1999, they were united in marriage at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church in Prior Lake. Blessed with two children, Tanja and Rick raised their family together in Prior Lake. Together they enjoyed many game nights, boating on the lake, and loved celebrating during the holidays. Rick loved football Sundays and watching sports in his man cave. From dancing on his desk in his brown corduroys and green and white buttoned up shirt in the third grade to driving around town in his beloved Corvette, Rick always left a lasting impression on everyone he met. He had a contagious laugh and smile and brought joy to many.
Charismatic and outgoing, but also sensitive and compassionate, Rick will be missed dearly by his loving wife, Tanja; daughters, Larissa and Kristen; mother, Darlene Scott; siblings, Nancy (Orlando Mazzolini) Gabler, Grant Gabler, Billy (Corinne) Gabler, and Laura (Dan) Welch; and many other nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Gabler Sr.; and infant sister, Linda Gabler.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, Prior Lake (952) 447-2633 www.BallardSunderFuneral.com