Obituary for Richard Hynes

Richard "Rick" Hynes, age 68 of Jordan, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 18, 2023.
Rick was born on October 27, 1954 in Shakopee to Michael and Shirley (Pickus) Hynes. The youngest of four children, Rick attended Lakeville schools with his siblings until the family moved to Savage and graduated in 1972 from Burnsville High School. Rick married the love of his life Lori Giles on July 4, 1987 in Eagan and they made their home in Savage for several years. Rick and Lori found the perfect three acre lot in Jordan and built their forever home.
Rick started working at Continental Machines a few years out of high school. After nearly 40 years working in sheet metal & the machine shop, Rick retired in 2017. After his retirement, he picked up part-time work at Canterbury Park for a couple of years, mowing grass and doing jobs in the carpenter shop. Once fully retired, Rick got his wood shop set up and was busy all the time. Being a talented craftsman, he put that to good use making cabinets, repairing and refurbishing furniture and anything Lori and his kids threw at him. If he wasn't in his wood shop, he was out maintaining his yard - spending countless hours mowing, fertilizing, trimming trees and keeping the birds fed. Rick's biggest promotion came when he became a grandpa - he said it was the best job ever! He loved spending time with them - whether it was tractor rides, wrestling on the floor, watching movies, hanging out in his shop or facetiming when he hadn't seen them in a few days.
Rick worked hard daily, but he also found time for enjoyment. Many weekends were spent tuned into pro golf, Nascar races and the Minnesota Vikings. On cool summer and fall evenings, you could find Rick with a cold beer by a warm bonfire.
Rick made everyone feel loved and welcomed. When he was around, there was never a lack of laughter. He touched so many lives on this earth and will be missed tremendously, but it gives us peace to know he is now our guardian angel up in heaven!
Forever loved and missed by his loving wife, Lori; children, Kurt and Kristin Hynes; Liz (Zach Sulflow) Hynes and their children Pearl, Walter and Loretta; Krissy (Dave Clem) Hynes and their children Arya and Georgia; Mike and Leah Hynes and their children Bailey, Silvia and Rachel; siblings, Charlene Baker and Steve (Shelly) Hynes; brothers/sisters-in-law, Dave and Shari Giles; Jeff and Mary Hoglin; Kevin and LuAnn Giles; Denise Williamson and Mike Doerrer; Dan and Kristin Giles; Chris and Katie Giles; Kevin and Colleen Casey; countless nieces and nephews; cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Shirley Hynes; brother, Michael; in-laws, Ed and Loretta Giles, Dwayne Giles, Dave Williamson.
Visitation Friday, August 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Visitation also Saturday, August 26, from 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 West 125th St., Savage; followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
