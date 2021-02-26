Obituary for Richard J. Hurtig

Richard J. Hurtig, age 83, of Chaska, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021 at the Estates at Excelsior.
A private graveside service will be held at East Union Lutheran Cemetery in Carver at a later date.
Richard John Hurtig was born October 30, 1937 at St. Andrews Hospital in Minneapolis, the son of John and Esther (Lund) Hurtig. He was baptized and confirmed at East Union Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he was a life time member. In 1955, Richard graduated from Chaska High School. After graduation, he worked for Carver County Public Works. He also worked for Vance Uniformed Protection Services as a security officer. Richard proudly served in the Army National Guard of Minnesota from 1955 to 1961.
Richard loved reading, listening to classical music and completing crossword puzzles. He was fond of the outdoors and loved to fish. In recent years he enjoyed going out to breakfast with some of his friends. Richard was also a man of faith and volunteered in his church. He will be greatly missed.
Richard was preceded in death by his spouse Judith Hurtig; parents John and Esther Hurtig.
Richard is survived by his special friend Mary Ann Kottke.
