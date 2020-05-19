Obituary for Richard J. Lannon

Richard J. Lannon, "Dick", age 83, of Shakopee, formerly of Prior Lake, entered eternal life on Friday, May 15, 2020, at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Dick was born in 1937 at St. Joseph’s hospital in St. Paul. He was the son of John and Nellie Lannon of Prior Lake. He was one of five brothers and the middle child in his Irish Catholic family. He attended school, played sports and was a lifelong member of St. Michael’s Church. He graduated from Prior Lake High School in 1955 in a class of sixteen. He had an after school job working at Monnens Fairway, carrying out groceries and learning skills at the butcher counter. He worked at Jerry’s Lucky Dollar in Edina, Hauser’s IGA grocery store in Prior Lake and privately for local hunters and farmers in his home garage. Dick worked for the railroad in St. Paul and spent two years in the army reserves. He attended Minneapolis Business College.
Dick married his dancing partner and love of his life, Frances Perron from Mendota, MN on December 1st of 1962. They had four daughters, Lynn, Joan, Gail and Cheryl. Dick and Fran raised their family in Prior Lake. Dick was a banker for many years at Prior Lake State Bank and First National Bank. He was a local realtor for Colbeck Busse & Associates and Edina Realty. He was active in the community at St. Michael’s Church, the Knights of Columbus, the Lions Club and the American Legion. After the passing of his wife, Fran, Dick cherished time spent with his daughters and their families. He loved being a grandfather. He enjoyed friendships, traveling, and playing golf. Dick met Rita Lambrecht and they married in 1993. They lived together in Shakopee until her passing. Dick was an example to everyone of how to love others well. His smile lit up the room and his laugh invited others to do the same. He was joyful. Dick was surrounded in love by his daughters and their families. In his own words, Dick was a lucky man. He had nineteen grandchildren and one great grandson. His legacy continues with them and in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Frances (Perron), and wife, Rita Lambrecht (Menden); brothers, John (Mardella), Martin, and Robert; sisters-in-law, Mary Pat, and Mary (Jim) Pineur, brothers-in-law, Paul Irrthum, and Richard Gangl.
He is survived by his daughters, Lynn (David) Steichen, Joan (Mike) Schwarz, Gail (Joe) Miller, and Cheryl (Steve) Heimel; 19 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson; brother, Tom; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Lannon, Sara Irrthum, and Lois Gangl; stepchildren and their families, Renee (Dan) Schmid, Ron (Lori) Lambrecht, Rob (Jen) Lambrecht, Annie (Dan) Leadstrom, and Robin Lambrecht.
Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be live streamed on Wednesday, May 20, at 11 a.m., at St. Michael Catholic Church, Prior Lake. Go to: www.stmichael-pl.org and click on the Live Streaming tab to watch. Presider is Reverend Tom Walker. Pallbearers are David Steichen, Michael Schwarz, Joseph Miller, Stephen Heimel, Steven Steichen, Thomas Steichen, Andrew Schwarz, Nathan Schwarz, Matthew Miller, Eric Miller, Joseph Heimel, Michael Heimel. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. Family prefers memorials. A Celebration of Life event will be planned for a future date.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com