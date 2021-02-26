Obituary for Richard J. Vadnais

Richard John Vadnais, of Chanhassen, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina. He was 78 years old.
Richard was born on November 28, 1942 in Winona, MN to Ronald and Mildred Vadnais. The older of two sons, he was known as Dick to friends and family alike. He graduated from St. John's Academy in Jamestown, ND in 1960, and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from Saint Mary's College in Winona, graduating in 1964. Dick served in the United States Army Reserves from 1965 to 1971, and worked as a regional manager for JCPenney for more than 30 years.
On September 12, 1970 he married the love of his life, Sandra Hanson, in Minneapolis. Dick and Sandy settled in Chanhassen and raised two daughters. They were constant companions and enjoyed spending time together with family and friends while camping in Nisswa, MN, and at the family lake home on Gull Lake in Brainerd, MN. Dick had a booming voice and a big heart. He loved boating, gardening, and swapping stories over good food and drink. More than anything else, he loved his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his loving wife of fifty years, Sandy; daughters, Valerie Vadnais Wall and her husband, Charles Wall of Minnetrista, Christina McGlothlin and her husband, Matt of Baldwin, Wisconsin; four grandchildren, Maxwell McGlothlin and Richard, Victoria and Alexandra Wall; brother, Gary (Linda) Vadnais of Cape Coral, FL; brother-in-law Kevin Hanson and sister-in-law Paula Hanson; nephews and niece, Matt (Heather) Hanson, Doug Hanson, Kathleen Vadnais and Michael Vadnais (Stephanie Kamba Vadnais); other relatives and friends.
Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 19 at 4 p.m. at Bertas Funeral Home, 200 W. 3rd. St., Chaska. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The inurnment will take place at a later date.
