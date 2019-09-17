Obituary for Richard L. Osdoba

Richard "Dick" Lee Osdoba, age 77, of Chaska, died peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.
A Celebration of Life gathering will take place on Tuesday, September 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a memorial service at 7 p.m. all at the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. In Lieu of flowers memorials to family preferred.
Dick was born on June 24, 1942 in Litchfield to George Marcus Osdoba and Helen (Nelson) Osdoba and one of three children. Dick graduated from Litchfield High School, attended St. Johns College and the U of M. He spent six years in the Naval reserves. He had a passion for many sports especially baseball, basketball and football. He was very active and involved in Chaska community where he lived for 45 years. Among other awards Dick was the recipient of the Helen Keller Sight award from Minnesota Lions Eye Bank and also the Angelo Giuliani award at the 2012 Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame Banquet. The award was given for his work as an ambassador to the game in the Chaska area. Dick was a kind and gentle soul who was dearly loved and will be so missed. And until we meet again may God hold you in the palm of his hand.
Gratitude is said to be the memory of the heart Dick was so grateful for the love and support of family and friends as he traveled the final journey on earth.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Marcus Osdoba and Helen (Nelson) Osdoba.
Survived by partner in life and special friend, Kathleen Kay Ganley Osdoba; beloved daughter his pride and joy, Jennifer Osdoba of Chaska; his sisters, Cathy Osdoba of Litchfield and Nan (Bob) Greenhow of Litchfield. Also survived by the Ganley Family (Kays Family) whom he very much enjoyed and loved so much throughout the years. Along with many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
