Obituary for Richard L. Swanson

Richard Lee Swanson, age 71, of Chaska, died peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Lutheran Home of Belle Plaine.
Private Graveside Service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, at a later date.
Richard was born October 8, 1951 in Duluth, the youngest of two sons to Forbes and Shirley (Samuelson) Swanson. Richard graduated from Duluth Denfeld High School in Duluth and then received his bachelor’s degree at the University of Minnesota – Duluth. He then received his Law Degree from Hamline University in St. Paul. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He served as a criminal defense attorney at Richard L. Swanson Law in Chaska for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, camping, adventure vacations with his kids, motorcycles and was an avid New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings fan. He also enjoyed coaching his kids sports and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his sons, Blake and Alyssa Swanson of Savage, Luke Swanson of Chaska; two granddaughters, Cooper and Colby; brother, Wayne (Vicki) Swanson of Woodbury.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.