Obituary for Richard L. Wolfe

Richard "Rick" L. Wolfe, age 74, of Breezy Point, formerly of Crosby and Shakopee, passed away on July 30, 2021, at Abbott Hospital from complications of heart surgery.
He was born March 2, 1947, in Minneapolis to Ervin Red and Marlys (Nutter) Wolfe. Rick married Robyn Teich on Nov. 23, 1974, in Shakopee.
Rick was an intelligent, humorous, and likeable guy. His love of music and mastery of the harmonica allowed him join with his brother, Loren, to form the Wolf Bros. Band and they played, full time, for several years. In 1976, on a card table, he turned his hobby of stamp collecting into Minnesota Stamp and Coin Co. He enjoyed music, reading, history, movies, football, cigars, lake time, games, nature, his grandkids and priceless time with family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Robyn; adoring daughter, Betsy (Russ) Peloquin; precious grandkids, Junie and Milo; brother, Loren (Mary) Wolfe; sister, Amy (Larry) Lane; brothers-in-laws, Bill Teich (friend Beth Renfors), Brad Teich, Doug Teich (friend Denise Meissner, Dean (Laurie) TeBrake; cousins, John (Teresa) Kelly, Connie Kelly, Susan Wagner (friend Steve Harris); nieces, nephews, and many longtime friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Ervin Red and Marlys (Nutter) Wolfe.
Visitation Saturday, August 14, from 9 t0 10:45 a.m., followed by Memorial Service at 11 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 909 Marschall Rd., Shakopee. Memorials preferred to the donors choice.
