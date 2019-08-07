Obituary for Richard Lien

Richard (“Dick”) Lien, age 83 of Prior Lake, died on August 6, 2019.
Born and raised in Bisbee, N.D., he is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary (Hulebak) Lien.
Dick was a 40 year employee of the Federal Aviation Administration as Regional Air Traffic Division Manager, Western Pacific Region. He was appointed as a member of the Senior Executive Service, selected for his career leadership experience, and served in a key position just below the top Presidential appointee.
After retirement, he consulted for Northwest Airlines on matters involving air traffic control at all levels of government. He won their Presidents’ Award for his efforts to successfully negotiate with the Aviation Authority of Russia, the first U.S. flag carrier air routes in the Russian Far East.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Gladys (Shier) Lien and three brothers. He is survived by a sister.
The memorial service will take place on Saturday August 10 at 11 a.m. at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 16840 Hwy 13 S, Prior Lake. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. with lunch following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church.