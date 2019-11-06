Obituary for Richard Mancini

Richard Mancini, age 90, died as he would have wished, peacefully in his own bed at Summerwood of Chanhassen on November 1, 2019.
Richard was born on April 11, 1929 in Utica, NY to Joseph and Theresa Mancini.
He is preceded in death by his wife’ Jeanette; parents, Joseph and Theresa Mancini; brothers, Peter and Anthony Mancini and sister, Rose Crump.
He is survived by his daughter, Elisa Peltola (Thomas); grandchildren, Eric and Laurie Peltola; brother, Ernest Mancini and several nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Proctor High School Richard worked in the family monument business before heading off to active duty as a medic in the Korean War. Upon return to Utica he married Jeanette Luggerio. Richard eventually set out on his own and founded Richard Mancini Memorials which he and Jeanette nurtured into a successful business where he worked until his retirement.
In retirement, if Rich wasn’t fishing or reading he was on his bike or spending time with lifelong friends in East Utica. He had a deep appreciation for classical music. In his later years, with his hearing failing (attributed to and artillery blast while in Korea), his grandchildren helped rekindle his love for music with the gift of an iPod preloaded with Bach and Mozart and a good set of headphones.
The family is planning a private graveside ceremony at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis.