Obituary for Richard Mavison

Richard Mavison (Meuwissen) of Eden Prairie, passed away in his home on Monday January 17, 2022.
At 101 years of age, it’s the end of an era!
Richard was born September 11, 1920 in Chaska, the oldest of nine children of John and Mary (Rademacher) Meuwissen.
He was baptized and confirmed at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Chaska, where he also served as an altar boy. He attended Guardian Angels School. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated in 1938 and was class Valedictorian. After high school, Richard was a mailman in Chaska until he volunteered to serve his country during World War II. He served in the 9th Army Air Corps - Europe, where he worked in intelligence and was a German translator.
After the war, he returned to Minnesota and worked for the Veterans Administration and then the Social Security Administration.
He served in the federal government for 40 years before retiring.
Richard was united in Holy Matrimony on June 13, 1953, to Nelma Pederson of Minneapolis. They were married for over 67 years before her passing in 2020 - Nelma was also over 100 years old. They loved to play Bridge and were members of the same Bridge Club for over 40 years (they were also the last surviving members). Both were active and longtime members of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Minnetonka. They lived in Eden Prairie for over 53 years, where they raised their six children.
Richard was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather.
Richard loved baseball all his life and was a fan of the Minnesota Twins from the very beginning. He was thrilled to take his father-in-law to a Twins World Series game in 1965. His second choice team was the Chicago Cubs, owing to his fondness to the Chaska Cubs. He enjoyed fishing and playing cards with his brothers and loved family gatherings at the Chaska Legion and the Clayhole.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Nelma; sons, Gary and Dreux (Doody); brothers, Jerome, Eugene and Benice Meuwissen
He is survived by his beloved children, John (Jennifer), Paula (Mike) Rylander, Robbie and Danny; grandchildren, Rachel (Ben), Amy (Russell), Danielle (Cody), Jonny, Julie and Daisy; great-grandchild on the way; brothers, Vincent, James (Darlene) and Leon Meuwissen; sisters, Ethel Schneider and Mary Ann Kurvers; special niece and goddaughter, Judeen Becker; many Meuwissen and Pederson nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian burial was held Friday, January 28, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish - Minnetonka.