Obituary for Richard McKenzie

Richard McKenzie, age 65, of Shakopee, member of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, entered the spirit world on November 10, 2021.
Survived by his wife, Patricia Prescott-McKenzie; step-daughter, Tina Marie (Bobby Joe) Heinrich; step-son, Jay Collin Hove (Kathy Rose Waters); step-grandchildren, Krystal Heinrich, Starr Heinrich (Devin Michael Hayes), Lily Hove, Michael Hove, Chaz Mankowski, Jamie Mankowski; step-great-grandchildren, River Blu Hayes, Jay Thomas Mankowski; brothers, Steve Smith and Robert McKenzie; sisters, Linda McKenzie, Connie McKenzie, and Marie McKenzie; and caring cousin, Bernie James Smith III; friend, Pippy; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by parents, Donald and Laverne McKenzie; sisters, Diane McKenzie and Donna Decker; nephew, Richie McKenzie.
All services were held at the Tiowakan Spiritual Center, 14625 Prairiegrass Dr. NW, Prior Lake: Traditional All Night Wake began at 5 p.m. on Monday, November 15, with Funeral Service Tuesday at 10 a.m. Interment Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Cemetery.
