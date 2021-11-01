Obituary for Richard O. Nimmer

Richard (Opa) Nimmer, passed away in the early morning hours of October 30, 2021. His wife of 53 years, Jeanne (Oma) Nimmer was by his side at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Richard was born, raised, and raised a family all in Chaska, MN. After working for Builders Insulation for 33 years, he retired in 1999. Following retirement, he briefly lived on Browns Lake where he enjoyed taking visitors on long tours of the lakes and fishing with family and friends. He and Oma later moved to Florida, but did not feel at home and quickly relocated to Cape Girardeau, MO to be close to his son, daughter-in-law and two of their grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; his sons, Scott and Kelly and their wives, Amy and Lenka, respectively; and daughter, Tammy and her husband, Allen; along with 9 grandchildren.
Additionally he is survived by his brother, Ronald and numerous cousins that still reside in Minnesota.
At his request, there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the local Humane Society or Audubon Society as his ashes will be used to grow a tree in his honor.