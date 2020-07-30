Obituary for Richard R. Allison

Richard R. Allison, age 82, of Shakopee, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Castle Ridge Care Center in Eden Prairie.
Richard was born on July 22, 1938, in Hutchinson, the son of Marion and Ruth (Mergan) Allison. He served in the United States Army, and prior to retirement, was employed at Rahr Malting in Shakopee. Richard married Darlene Kennedy on May 20, 1961, at St. Marys Catholic Church in Shakopee.
Richard enjoyed working with his hands, especially woodworking. He loved traveling, bicycling, camping and hiking, and watching the animals in the nature. Spending time with his grandchildren was special for him. He passed on his mischievous grin to all his kids, and this smile had his friends always wondering what he was up to. He enjoyed teasing people, but was a loving person who was a great story teller, and was always open to new ideas.
Richard is survived by his wife, Darlene; children, Susan (David) Dedeker, Tammy Allison, Nancy (David) Holter, Michael R. Allison (Patty); 12 grandchildren, Angela Gamauf (Dan Maximo), Jacob Gamauf, and Breanna Dedeker, Amber Heigl, Dillon Heigl (Sammie Melzer), and Kiersten (Josh) Poulton, Dain Holter, Devin Holter, and Allison Holter, Luke Allison, Matthew Allison, and Amelia Allison; seven great-granchildren, Kayden, Alexis, Isabella, Logan and Olivia Maximo, Lincoln and Jackson Heigl; brother, Michael H. Allison; nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation Sunday August 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, (952) 445-2755. *Masks are required* Private Family Services will be Live streamed on the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page, beginning Sunday at 4 p.m. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.