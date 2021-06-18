Obituary for Richard (Rick) L. Notermann

Richard (Rick) L. Notermann was just 57 years old when he unexpectedly passed away on June 8th, 2021.
He was born on February 26, 1964 along with his twin sister Rita in Waconia, MN to Marcella and Carl Notermann.
Rick spent his early life in Waconia. He then moved to Shakopee at 15 where he graduated from Shakopee Senior High School in 1982. He joined the Air Force in 1985 and was stationed at Travis Airforce Base (California) for four years. He worked as a C5A Galaxy Aircraft Maintenance Specialist. More recently, he worked as a mail carrier at the Burnsville and Prior Lake Post offices where he was very well loved and appreciated.
There were many wonderful aspects to Rick’s life, and many ways that he touched our lives. Rick was very close to his family, including his brothers and sisters along with many nieces and nephews. He is remembered with much love by all of them as being the kindest most giving individual that they all knew. In fact, he was known for his caring nature. Rick took care of his mother Marcella for many years before her passing and was an organ donor for his brother. He was always the one to jump in and assist if anyone else needed help. His loving caring presence will be painfully missed by all of us left behind. He will be remembered as a wonderful brother, a caring son, and a generous uncle.
Rick was an avid sports fan. He always knew all the sports statistics. His intelligence was to be admired. In fact, no one would play trivia with him as he was always the master of the game!
In all these ways and more, he made our lives richer and fuller. Now that he has passed away, of course there is emptiness and pain, confusion and maybe even anger at death coming to a man of only 57 years, but in many ways, the gift of Rick’s life is still here with us. He lives on in our memories and stories, and in what all of us have become because of him. In this way we will keep the gift of Rick’s life alive.
A celebration of Rick’s life is planned on June 27, 2021 at the VFW Hall in Shakopee, MN from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. All are welcome to join his family at this time.
Rick is survived by eight brothers and sisters; Elaine (Alan) Stern, Dennis (Sherri) Notermann, David Notermann, Suzanne (Chuck) Howley, Gary Notermann, Alan (Joanna) Notermann, Rita (Scott) MacDonald, Cathy (Kirk) Lindberg. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Rick was preceded in death by his sister, Marianne and his parents, Marcella and Carl Notermann.