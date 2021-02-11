Obituary for Richard S. Skudlarek

Richard Scott Skudlarek, age 65, passed away peacefully, at his home on Monday, January 25, 2021.
A celebration of Richards life will take place at a later date. Those that knew Richard realize that a biography of his life is incomplete in describing who he was. Born and raised in Spooner, WI, working for the C&NW and UP railroads, volunteering for his sons schools and BSA, do nothing to describe him, or to capture his spirit. Richard was an eternal optimist. He looked for the good in every day, situation, and person. He had the ability to make everyone smile, and the gift to make people feel special. There were no strangers in his world, only friends he had not yet met. He enjoyed helping others, and took on responsibilities without the need for recognition.
He loved to travel; spending years doing so for work, BSA high-adventure camps, and road trip vacations across our great country. He also felt blessed to travel on pilgrimages to Italy and the Holy Land with members of his family and church. Richard loved spending time in the outdoors anywhere and everywhere, but especially at his lake home in his hometown of Spooner. Most important to Richard was his love for his family and friends. He cared for them all, and accepted them as they passed through his world. He wished for more time to spend with many, and treasured his time with them all. Know that he is looking upon you today with a twinkle in those green eyes, hoping to make you smile - with that, his world is complete. Richard will be fondly remembered by the lives he touched.
He is survived by his loving wife, Michelle; sons, Gregory, Ryan; sisters, Deborah Dahlstrom, Cynthia (Kerry) Brendel, twin brother, Steve, and many extended families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lyla, brother, Michael, and most recently by his mother-in-law, Marietta Walker.
www.washburn-mcreavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996