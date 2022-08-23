Obituary for Richard Schmitt

Richard "Dicky" Schmitt, age 63, of Shakopee, passed away on August 16, 2022.

Survived by brothers and sisters, Arnold Schmitt, Ann (Mike) Hadel, Patricia Schmitt, and Michael Schmitt; nephews and nieces, Kenny Schmitt, Jason (Michael Santistevan) Schmitt, Nate (Melissa) Hadel; Heather, Nicole, and Mary Peterson.

Preceded in death by parents, Francis and Rose (Barta) Schmitt; and brother, Thomas and sister, Dolores.

Visitation at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755, on Friday, August 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. Visitation also Saturday, August 27 from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Prayer Service at 11 a.m. Private family interment, Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.

Condolences may be shared at

www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com

Tags

Events