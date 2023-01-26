Obituary for Richard Schmitt

Richard Schmitt, age 59, of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Shakopee, died unexpectedly on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Private Services will be held in Shakopee.
He was born in Shakopee on August 8, 1963 to Mary and Gary Schmitt. Rich was raised in Shakopee, along with four siblings, in a loving and close-knit family where ice-fishing, snowmobiling, motorcycle riding and a game of neighborhood football were al-ways within reach. Rich was extremely close to his family and spoke to his brother Brad and sister Lisa on a daily basis, and was devoted to his father Gary and late mother Mary.
Rich attended Normandale Community College and graduated with an Associate in Applied Science Degree and began his law enforcement career in Minnesota as a Minneapolis Park Police Officer.
In August of 1988, Rich, along with his close friend Tom Wagner, moved from Minnesota to Las Vegas to attend the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Academy, where both graduated that same year. After working in patrol for a couple of years, Rich soon took on the role of a Field Training Officer, assisting and training many new police recruits. In 1998 he transferred to the LVMPD Traffic Bureau and worked as a Motor Officer until his retirement in June of 2014.
Rich loved being a cop. He was passionate about the community that he served and took exceptional plea-sure in following up and catching the hit and run driver, even if he only had half a license plate to work with he was tenacious. Rich would be the first to assist a veteran, a senior or a mom who was hurrying to pick-up her kids from daycare, with a smile and a warning to slow down. Some of the proudest moments of Rich's life were in uniform; he knew what he faced every day and wore his badge proudly. Every time he put on that vest and buckled up that belt, knowing the risks associated with the job, it never stopped him from doing what he loved.
For most of his life, Rich spent many hours in the gym. He particularly loved sharing training tips with his brother Dave and his son Quinn and regularly [and proudly] commented on how Quinn was now stronger than he was.
Rich was also passionate about all animals, especially dogs. He was a loving fur parent to Tug, Charley, Mikey and Stella and spent many hours walking and taking care of them, having res-cued both Stella and Mikey from difficult circumstances. If you lived in Henderson, you saw him walk his pack of dogs on a daily basis. He also volunteered with the Humane Society, delivering cat and dog food to underserved veterans and seniors. Rich was a strong advocate for rescuing dogs and cats and would be the first to say adopt rather than buy your next pet.
Rich is survived by the love of his life, his wife MJ, of 25 years; the son he always wanted, Quinn, and his "other son" Travis; his father, Gary; Rich is preceded in death by his mother, Mary. He also leaves behind brothers, Dave (Terri) Tim, and Brad (Denise) and sister, Lisa Dehn (Bob); brother-in-law, Jack (Sharon) sisters-in-law, Suzie and Sharon (Vin); nieces, Holly, Taylor, Emily (Vita) Sarah (Dane and children Jack, Wyatt, Tate), Katie, Taylor (Reid) and Hayley; nephews Jesse (Jenny and baby Hayes) Dylan, Anthony, and Bryan, as well as many police partners and the many friends he considered family.
Rich will be remembered as a kind and generous man who positively impacted every person he met, always leaving them with a good story and a hearty laugh.
Donations in Rich's memory can be made to the animal charity of your choice or the upcoming 3630 Foundation, an organization that will provide mental health resources to those first responders that may be silently struggling.
A celebration of life was held from 10 to 11 a.m. on January 7 at Central Church, 1001 New Beginnings Dr.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at