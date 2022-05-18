Obituary for Richard Schultz

Richard Schultz, age 74, of Prior Lake, passed peacefully May 16, 2022, after a 47-day battle with stomach cancer.
All services held at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Fish Lake, Prior Lake. A visitation will be on Thursday, May 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Friday, May 20, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., with a Christian Funeral, at 11 a.m. Guests may also join via livestreaming by visiting immanuel-fishlake.org. Interment at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
Rich was born on January 9, 1948, in Minneapolis, to Everett and Dorothy (Miller). He and young brother Steve grew up on the farm, learning the values of hard work, dedication to family and having a strong faith. After graduating from Jordan High School in 1966, Rich proudly served in the Army Reserves. He worked 40 plus year at Green Giant (now Silgan), before retiring in 2010.
On November 16, 1974, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Rich married Jeannette “Jan” Ann Kes. They were blessed with four children and made wonderful memories, on the farm in Prior Lake. Rich loved fishing, hunting, playing cards, coffee with his buddies at Lydia Prime Time and gardening. He enjoyed vacationing with Jan, family, and friends. Rich’s greatest gift was becoming a grandpa. And finally remained strong in his faith at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Left remembering Richard forever is wife, Jan; children, Deanna (Scott Hafermann) Vochoska, Stacey (Mark Stang) Schultz, Kristin Schultz, Dan (Kristin Lamusga) Schultz; grandchildren, Addey Vochoska, Karley Vochoska, Maren Lamusga, Nora Lamsuga; brother, Steve (Pat) Schultz; other relatives and friends. Greeting him home in Heaven are his parents.
