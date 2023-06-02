Obituary for Richard T. Mulcrone

Richard T. Mulcrone, "Dick", age 89, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Monday, May 29, 2023, at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Dick was born in St. Paul, on May 23, 1934, the son of Emmett and Gertrude (McCauley) Mulcrone. His father and grandfather were fire chief for Saint Paul. He grew up on Stanford and went to Central. He attended St. Thomas. Dick proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War, stationed at Myrtle Beach, SC. He remarked how successful his service was in that Myrtle Beach was never attacked.
He met Anne Carlin in St. Paul through friends when he had returned from the Army. They had 65 years together and six children. Of all that he accomplished in his life, he was most proud of his family. He worked for Saint Paul Police Park Division as a roving gang worker. He loved working with youth and was active in the Catholic Athletic Association. He distinguished himself as a referee and umpire. Dick continued refereeing and umpiring for 25 years for extra money for the family.
He was speaking at a Catholic Athletic Association fundraiser when Judge Connolly of Scott County invited him to come and be the first Probation Officer in Scott and Carver counties. That was the beginning of Court Services in both those counties. Dick also was instrumental in the beginning of the Minnesota Association of County Probation Officers and helped to build the fraternity in the industry.
Dick was appointed to Chair the first Minnesota Parole Board under then Governor Wendy Anderson in about 1973.
In 1978, President Jimmy Carter appointed Dick to the United States Parole Board. There was great excitement over his Senate confirmation and swearing-in outside the Oval Office by his friend Vice President Walter Mondale. He moved the family to Kansas City, Missouri at that time.
When Dick returned to Minnesota, his long time friend at Control Data, Norb Berg hired him to oversee Security and Fleet at Control Data. Dick and Norb’s friendship went back many years as Norb was also a believer in second chances and rehabilitation and education within the corrections institutions. During Dick’s time at Control Data, President Gorbachev decided to visit Minnesota and Control Data. So Dick ended up working with the FBI and KGB on security.
Dick returned to the Minnesota DOC as Deputy Commissioner. His area included inspection and certification of all institutions. After his time at DOC, Dick was invited by his friend Gary Shelton to join Midwest Monitoring as a consultant which he did for many years.
Dick always taught that a respectful conversation is the key to resolving differences. Dick was gentlemanly, empathetic, and wise. His deep Catholic faith shaped and guided his life, he volunteered as an usher at Church of St. Mary for many years. Dick’s favorite pastimes included golfing, watching baseball and football. He took pride in taking care of his wife and family, and enjoyed Sunday family dinners. Dick was a strong leader and his wise counsel was sought out by many. He cared about people and relationships were very important to him.
Survived by wife, Anne; children, Timothy (Ginger), Dave (Diane), Susie (Kevin), Dean, Vaughn (Bridgette), and Perry (Susie); grandchildren, Troy (Laura), Bryna (Nico), Trent (Marina), Emily (Andre), Maggie (Eric), Sam (Kendra), Kaitlyn, Carter, Trevor (Alex), Ben, Elizabeth, Katie (Josh), Kelly, Elliott, Lourdes; great-grandchildren, Tristan (Katelynn), Marissa (Connor), Ignatius, Marie, Stan, Andrew, Leo, Katie, Njeru, Kwera, Shyah; great- great-grandchildren, Rose and Heather; many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Gertrude; brothers, Charles (Anna), Emmett (Dorothy); sister, Rosemary Warner; and daughter-in-law, Heather.
Visitation Monday, June 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Visitation also Tuesday, June 6, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Church of St. Mary, 535 Lewis St. South, Shakopee, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Livestream will be available on the McNearney-Schmidt Facebook page. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, Dick would prefer donations to any organization that helps young men in need.
