Obituary for Richard Wiggin

Richard “Dick” Wiggin passed away peacefully with his wife holding his hand on his 92nd birthday, 2-22-22. His affinity with double numbers followed him to his last day.
During their 71 years of marriage Dick and Mary Ann (Toots) enjoyed working together and traveling the world, accumulating many friends along the way. He was always game for a good party, a fishing trip, or a card game and loved for everyone to have fun. “Lets have a party” was a common phrase for him. A great story teller, anyone who knew him has heard tales of his life and travels.
This was a man who loved to drive. During his life he was a taxi cab driver, an over the road truck driver, and a bus driver. He drove his private buses for millions of miles including approximately 40 times to their villa in Acapulco, Mexico and also to Central America. He took groups of people to different countries including Ireland, Europe and Australia, doing the majority of the driving.
A man of many passions and interests, he and his wife owned and operated a trucking company, a service station, a movie theater, a travel agency, a home construction company and a motor coach tours business, all while raising their family of eight children. A salesman at heart, he sold real estate, homes that he built, and trips and tours while in the travel business.
Dick will be greatly missed by his wife, Toots; children, Patricia Anderson, Susan Fry, David (Lori), Donna (Bob) Brown, JoAnn Hoffman, William, Barbara (David) Willemssen, Edwin (Heidemarie) and sister, June Clark. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by parents, Kenneth/Rose and sons-in-law, Larry Anderson and Buster Fry.
A celebration of life will be held in June for family and close friends.