Obituary for Rick Didion

Rick Didion, age 71, of Prior Lake, passed away unexpectedly, at his home on Monday, December 26, 2022.
A time of gathering will be held on Monday, January 2, from 3 to 6 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 4565 Pleasant Street SE, Prior Lake and on Tuesday, January 3, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, at 11 a.m., at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Avenue SE, Prior Lake. Father Tom Walker will preside. Rick will be laid to rest at Spring Lake Cemetery.
It was a proud day for Eugene and Dolores (Kalschuer) Didion, as they announced the birth of their second child. Richard Peter was born on November 28, 1951, in New Prague. He lived an adventurous life growing up and living on Spring Lake. Here, Rick formed a lifelong passion for hunting and fishing, which he eventually shared and had many great experiences with his sons and grandsons.
After graduating from Prior Lake High School in 1970, Rick found his niche as a mechanic and became an expert in his craft. Most of Ricks career was working for Smith and Neilson Auto, now best known as Johns Auto Shop, in Richfield. He retired in 2021, after 50 years of being a dedicated and committed employee.
Ricks life was blessed by marrying Priscilla Perky Marsh Hanson on October 4, 1974, at St. Michael Catholic Church. They soon welcomed two sons, Peter and Matthew. Ricks love for his family ran deep. As his sons married, he welcomed two daughters-in-law, Tammy and Stacie. Rick treated them like his own children. From these unions, Rick became a grandpa and relished the arrivals of five grandchildren, Jackson, Justin, Brooklyn, Beaux and Dax.
When Rick wasnt working, he enjoyed spending time with his family in Longville, MN. Rick loved cooking and grilling, especially preparing his famous brisket on the Fourth of July. Rick continued to enjoy hunting and fishing throughout the years and working in his meticulous yard. Rick was a generous man with his time and talent and a Jack-of-all-trades, who could fix just about anything. He extended those gifts on to his sons, friends, neighbors or anyone that needed help or guidance.
A genuine and wonderful man, Rick will be forever remembered for his kind soul, caring, and understanding heart. Forever loved, Rick will be missed by son, Pete (Tammy) and their children, Jackson, Justin, and Brooklyn: son, Matt (Stacie) and their children, Beaux and Dax; sister, Pam (Rick) Gunn; other relatives and friends.
Greeting Rick in eternal peace is his wife, Priscilla "Perky" and parents, Gene and Dory Didion.
