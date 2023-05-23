Obituary for Rick Ulku

Rick Ulku of Chanhassen, passed away May 15, 2023, after suffering a traumatic brain injury due to a fall on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
He is survived by wife, Wendie of Chanhassen; son, Andrew of California; daughter, Emilee Patton of Chaska; son-in-law, Austin and granddaughter, Aila.Rick was one of seven children, Gary Ulku (deceased), Phil Ulku, Sharon Barnhart, Gail Kline, Clyde Ulku, Kari Keller & step-mother Jerolyn Ulku.
Ricks artistic endeavors manifested both in his work with Ergotron as a graphic production artist and photographer and in his spare time photographing family milestones. Rick took a personal interest in Indian classical dance events, appreciating the vibrant colors and flavors of South Asian Indian culture. Rick was an embracer of the work hard, play harder philosophy in life spending his free time embracing the Minneapolis punk rock scene, cultivating and experimenting with hot peppers and always having an open schedule for his family; spoiling his first grand baby, playing Dog Dad on Saturdays with Wendie and his Boston Terriers at the dog park or simply enjoying a fire on a summer evening with friends.
A proud Finn and yoga enthusiast, he was known to sneak a snack after dark when calories dont count. Devoted to the community, he was always willing to lend a hand to church fundraising and community events.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred by check to: Family of Christ Lutheran Church,2020 Coulter Blvd., Chanhassen, MN 55317.
Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 22 at 3 p.m. at Green Acres Event Center, 14150 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie. The visitation will start at 2 p.m. with a dessert reception following the service. There will be a Private Family Gathering and dinner to follow.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bertas Funeral Home, Chaska.